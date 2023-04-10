Boy raises $500 to support Phoenix-area zoo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Making the world a better place and keeping our Earth clean for the animals; that’s the goal of one Valley boy who’s proving you’re never too young to make a difference. And that is Something Good!

After a recent trip to SeaWorld, 10-year-old Hunter was so inspired by the experience that he began learning all about dolphins, turtles, sharks and other sea life. He also studied the negative impact humans have created with trash and wastefulness.

With the help of some friends, Hunter put together an educational experience for his class. They made posters, shirts and even created their own website! They believe that even though they’re young, they can still be effective so they created a GoFundMe called Super SeaSavers to raise money for Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park. The goal was “to help foster their mission to create a cleaner, healthier world for God’s creation.”

It was a success and the 10-year-old raised $500 to donate to the zoo. Late last month, the zoo posted a thank you note to Hunter on social media for the kind gesture. Hunter and his family were also invited to the zoo where he presented a check in-person to the sea lions and trainers.

Great job, Hunter! Thanks for doing Something Good!

