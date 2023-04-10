110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bicyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in downtown Phoenix

Impairment is not believed to be a factor for either car involved in the crash
Impairment is not believed to be a factor for either car involved in the crash(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by two cars while riding his bicycle near a busy intersection in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.

According to police, the man was hit while riding near 3rd Avenue and Indian School just before 11 p.m. Investigators say he was first struck by a car that was making a right turn onto Indian School Road. At that point, the bicyclist fell to the ground and was hit by another car going eastbound on Indian School Road. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

An investigation remains underway but police don’t believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on...
Guilty or not? Jury to hear claims in murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell
Chandler PD: Man kidnapped woman, led police on chase before turning gun on himself
Deadly drive-by shooting under investigation in west Phoenix
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam