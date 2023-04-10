Bicyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by two cars while riding his bicycle near a busy intersection in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.

According to police, the man was hit while riding near 3rd Avenue and Indian School just before 11 p.m. Investigators say he was first struck by a car that was making a right turn onto Indian School Road. At that point, the bicyclist fell to the ground and was hit by another car going eastbound on Indian School Road. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

An investigation remains underway but police don’t believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.