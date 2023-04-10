110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 dead in shooting at Family Dollar store in Ash Fork

The shooting happened in Ash Fork early Friday morning.
The shooting happened in Ash Fork early Friday morning.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FORK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Two people are dead following a shooting outside a Family Dollar store in Ash Fork, in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Around 9 a.m. last Friday, Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the store on Park Avenue and found a man and woman dead. They’ve since been identified as Richard Proctor, 58, and the store manager, Jessica Proctor, 44.

Deputies say the man shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself in front of multiple witnesses. No one else was hurt, and detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

Three hikers found the body while hiking north of Black Canyon City over the weekend.
Hikers discover body along trail near Black Canyon City
The NBA says Bartelstein was a four-year member of the basketball team at the University of...
Phoenix Suns names Josh Bartelstein as new CEO
A recount for three close races in Arizona begins Wednesday.
Aging, overworked printers blamed for 2022 ballot issues in Maricopa County, investigation finds
.
First Alert Weather issued for Monday & Tuesday; Phoenix braces for near-record heat