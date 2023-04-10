2 dead in shooting at Family Dollar store in Ash Fork

ASH FORK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are dead following a shooting outside a Family Dollar store in Ash Fork, in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Around 9 a.m. last Friday, Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the store on Park Avenue and found a man and woman dead. They’ve since been identified as Richard Proctor, 58, and the store manager, Jessica Proctor, 44.

Deputies say the man shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself in front of multiple witnesses. No one else was hurt, and detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

