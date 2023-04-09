110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Utah 3rd grader resisted kidnapping attempt outside school

Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and...
Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and attempted kidnapping of a third-grader outside her elementary school.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Gray News) - A Utah third-grader screamed and fought off a young man who appeared to be trying to kidnap her before fleeing the area, officials said Friday.

Granite School District administrators said they were investigating the attempted kidnapping that happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at Whittier Elementary School. They were working with West Valley City police.

Investigators announced Saturday night that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the incident. He is a student in a “non-traditional” program in the school district and lives near the elementary school, according to KSTU.

After photos and video surveillance from the alleged attack were released, police received several tips that helped them to develop the teenager as a suspect. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Officials said surveillance footage showed the suspect dragging the third-grader outside the school. School employees eventually heard her cries for help and approached. The victim was not harmed in the incident.

“The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help,” district officials said in a statement.

District spokesperson Ben Horsley said during a Friday news conference that additional officers will be stationed around the school while the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale

Latest News

Police say the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending a review of the...
Man fatally shot after officers responded to wrong house, investigators say
Police say six people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred during a “senior skip day”...
Officials: At least 1 gunman opened fire during fight on SC beach
Crews found flames and smoke coming from inside a double-wide mobile home.
Firefighter injured battling mobile home fire in Phoenix
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop