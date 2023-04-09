Snake Guru offers safety tips for egg hunting in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With the warmer weather, Arizonans can expect to see a lot more snakes coming out to enjoy the heat. Arizona’s Family wants you to be prepared for Easter Sunday as kids go out for egg hunts and fun.

“The snakes are out. It’s warming up. They’re coming out to warm up,” said Capt. David Folio, Scottsdale Fire Dept. Capt. Folio said the department already gets daily calls to help with snakes.

Nick Massimo, a biologist and the owner of a snake removal company called Snake Guru, also focuses on educating the public about serpents. He said snakes are now looking for food, shelter, water, and mates. They will be underneath several places that can offer them any of those things, even in your backyard. “If you have a leaky hose, a leaky irrigation system, maybe a bird feeder outside: those are places to not hide an egg because those are places a snake may be hiding,” said Massimo.

He explained the rattlesnake is the most common snake in Arizona, with 13 different species of the serpent slithering around. Massimo said all rattlesnakes are venomous. He advises you to check the area where you plan to have an egg hunt and place the eggs out in the open, away from trees, bushes, and rock structures where snakes can be.

Capt. Folio advises avoiding hiding eggs near pools or underneath pool equipment as snakes use it as a source of water. He instead offered chairs, tables, and other well-kept household items as hiding places.

Massimo said if you see a snake and can’t wait for a snake removal company to come help, you can use a water hose to sprinkle water on the snake and direct it away from your home. If you call a snake removal company. Massimo said they will only relocate the snake a couple of feet away from where it was found due to conservation laws. The only reason a removal company can take the snake is if it’s injured or sick. But if you happen to see a snake and don’t want it removed, Massimo said to remain calm and walk away. “The best thing you can do is leave it alone and not touch it,” said Massimo.

Capt. Folio said they do receive calls of people being bitten by snakes. He said you should not attempt to suck out the venom—instead, Capt. Folio recommends calling 911 and elevating the bitten body part. Also, he said to remove any jewelry, as swelling will occur.

Capt. Folio said people should only call 911 if a snake bites someone, is acting threateningly, or is blocking someone from going in or out of their home. For anything else, people should call a snake removal company instead.

