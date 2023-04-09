110 ° Day Contest
Police arrest woman accused of killing 2 men in Phoenix and Mesa earlier this year

Hansen was arrested on Saturday after a months-long search.
Hansen was arrested on Saturday after a months-long search.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A murder suspect on the run was finally found and arrested by police two months after the shooting death of a man in Mesa and another man in Phoenix. On Friday, Mesa police took 27-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Hansen into custody.

Hansen was on the run after allegedly shooting and killing 41-year-old Aaron Scott Byous in a Phoenix home near 15th Street and Krystal Way on Jan. 29 and 32-year-old Keith Emmons in Mesa in February. Hansen was wanted by Phoenix police for the murder of Byous after he was shot during a fight inside a home and for the death of Emmons, who was also found shot in a home near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road. Witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for her on first-degree murder charges.

On Friday, the Phoenix Police Department notified Mesa police about a lead on the possible location of Hansen. Officers found Hansen shortly after and took her into custody. She was booked into jail for a Phoenix and Mesa homicide.

The Mesa Police Department is thankful for the community’s assistance in finding Hansen saying, “our community’s willingness to step up helped us take a violent offender off the street. We hope this arrest brings some peace and closure to the Emmons family.”

