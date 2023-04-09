110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix’s oldest retired firefighter dies at age 105

Retired Fire Captain Benny Ashley celebrated his 105th birthday in August.
Retired Fire Captain Benny Ashley celebrated his 105th birthday in August.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Fire Department has lost a connection to its past with the passing of one of its greatest and oldest retired firefighters. Former Fire Captain Benny Ashley, who joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1942, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday. He was 105 years old.

The Phoenix Fire Department announced his passing on Twitter:

Ashley had 30 years of service with the Phoenix Fire Department and also served in World War II and the Korean War. Arizona’s Family was there in August when Ashley celebrated his 105th birthday and received a lifetime achievement award from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, something he fought and advocated for in the 1960′s. His hard work created this system that provides benefits for firefighters and law enforcement officers today.

