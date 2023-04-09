110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix responders searching for two missing men near Salt River

By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police and fire officials are searching for two missing men who are believed to be near the bottom of the Salt River in Phoenix.

Phoenix police officials said that the two went missing at the riverbank near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix Firebird 10 and multiple search parties have not found either man nor have there been any reports that two men were seen getting out of the river. Details are extremely limited.

Fire officials are reminding everyone that unless previously indicated as a recreational area, Salt River waters are generally unsafe for public swimming.

Arizona’s Family is following this story closely. Check back for updates.

