Phoenix police searching for man accused of stabbing rider on light rail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a rider on the light rail last month.

The attack happened on March 25, around 11 p.m., on the light rail train in downtown Phoenix. Surveillance video from Silent Witness shows a man approaching a rider from behind and pushing them. He then pulls out a knife from his pocket and stabs them. The victim tries to fight off the attacker, but the man chases them down the light rail.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old black male, 5 ft 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black braided hair in rows, a black mustache, and a goatee. At the time of the attack, he wore a black hoodie with a white “PUMA” logo on the front.

Police say the suspect was last seen exiting the train at 24th and Jefferson Streets before running east off the platform and heading south. Investigators are seeking any information on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WlTNESS, 480-948-6377, or 480-TESTIG0 for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

