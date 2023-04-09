110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A woman identified as a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida, is facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for what court documents call an alleged role in organized fights in her classroom, WCTV reports.

The documents note that a school resource deputy was alerted on March 24 that students were being allowed to fight in 23-year-old Angel Footman’s classroom.

School administrators were also shown videos that allegedly show several fights taking place between March 22 and March 23.

According to the documents, several sixth-grade girls told detectives that they participated in planned fights during school hours and they allege they were invited back for additional fights. They also reported that Footman made statements including “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

A detective indicates in a probable cause affidavit that he reviewed videos and identified Footman sitting on her desk, failing to intervene, and making statements including “no screaming, no nothing” and “stop pulling hair.” The document also said no records of Footman reporting the fights to administrators were found.

Footman told investigators she did not organize fights but failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations or report them to administrators, according to court documents. She now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to online court records, an arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance...
Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’