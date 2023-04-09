Motorcyclist dead after Glendale crash

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a truck towing a trailer in Glendale on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Grand and 67th Avenues. Glendale police say the motorcyclist was going northwest on Grand Avenue from 67th Avenue when a truck towing a trailer coming from the opposite direction made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcycle crashed into the trailer.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Grand and 67th Avenues. (Arizona's Family)

Officers tried to provide life-saving measures on the motorcyclist; however, he died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and the truck driver stayed at the scene.

While the investigation was underway officers had Grand Avenue closed in both directions from 71st to 67th Avenues.

