110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Motorcyclist dead after Glendale crash

Officers performed life-saving measures on the motorcyclist; however, he was pronounced dead at...
Officers performed life-saving measures on the motorcyclist; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a truck towing a trailer in Glendale on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Grand and 67th Avenues. Glendale police say the motorcyclist was going northwest on Grand Avenue from 67th Avenue when a truck towing a trailer coming from the opposite direction made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcycle crashed into the trailer.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Grand and 67th Avenues.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Grand and 67th Avenues.(Arizona's Family)

Officers tried to provide life-saving measures on the motorcyclist; however, he died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and the truck driver stayed at the scene.

While the investigation was underway officers had Grand Avenue closed in both directions from 71st to 67th Avenues.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads is closed as crews work to contain the flames.
Evacuations underway in southern Arizona as Williams Fire spreads to 500+ acres

Latest News

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old black male, 5 ft 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with...
Phoenix police searching for man accused of stabbing rider on light rail
Officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death near 41st and Missouri avenues.
Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting spanning 3 crime scenes
David Fathi, ACLU National Prison Project director, called the injunction a major step toward...
US judge issues order in Arizona prison health care case
The North Rim typically receives an average of 126 inches.
Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall