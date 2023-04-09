110 ° Day Contest
Mesa police arrest woman accused of shooting, killing man in February

Witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for her on first-degree murder charges.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A murder suspect on the run was finally found and arrested by police two months after the shooting death of a man in Mesa. On Friday, Mesa police took 27-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Hansen into custody.

Hansen was on the run after allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Keith Emmons on Feb. 7. Just after 2 a.m., Mesa police officers were called to a shooting at a home near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road. Officers found Emmons dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for her on first-degree murder charges.

On Friday, the Phoenix Police Department notified Mesa police about a lead on the possible location of Hansen. Officers found Hansen shortly after and took her into custody.

The Mesa Police Department is thankful for the community’s assistance in finding Hansen saying, “our community’s willingness to step up helped us take a violent offender off the street. We hope this arrest brings some peace and closure to the Emmons family.”

