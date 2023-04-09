Man hospitalized after early morning train crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been hospitalized after a train crash that happened early Sunday morning in Tempe.

Tempe Police responded to reports of a crash around 4:15 a.m. between a person and a Union Pacific Railroad train near 13th Street and Farmer Avenue. Officers responded and found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries in the area. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators learned from witnesses that the man was headed south on the tracks when a train hit him with the cattle guard on the front of the train.

Officers learned the train had blown its horn to alert the man but that he did not move during several warnings. The UPRR train was stopped and had been blocking roads earlier this morning, but all traffic has resumed normal flow.

