Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Glendale
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in Glendale early Sunday morning.
Glendale Police responded to a “shot spotter” notification near 60th Avenue and Ocotillo Road around 1 a.m., when a man called 911 reporting that he’d been shot while driving and was about to lose consciousness. Officers found the man shot in a car, and he reportedly told them that he’d been shot while sitting in his car.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, and no suspects have been identified yet. The investigation is ongoing.
