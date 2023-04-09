110 ° Day Contest
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Glendale

The man had a serious gunshot wound.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in Glendale early Sunday morning.

Glendale Police responded to a “shot spotter” notification near 60th Avenue and Ocotillo Road around 1 a.m., when a man called 911 reporting that he’d been shot while driving and was about to lose consciousness. Officers found the man shot in a car, and he reportedly told them that he’d been shot while sitting in his car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, and no suspects have been identified yet. The investigation is ongoing.

