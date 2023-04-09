Investigation underway after hot pursuit ends in Gila River Reservation

GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Details are extremely limited at this time, but a deputy-involved shooting has taken place near the Gila River Reservation this afternoon after a situation involving a stolen vehicle turned into a hot pursuit, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions at this time due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Arizona’s Family will update you as soon as we learn more.

UPDATE: SR 87 is closed in both directions south of the Valley due to a crash.



Northbound lanes are closed at milepost 154 and southbound lanes are closed at milepost 156.



There is no estimated reopening time. https://t.co/aXPXiQw1yu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 9, 2023

