Investigation underway after hot pursuit ends in Gila River Reservation
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Details are extremely limited at this time, but a deputy-involved shooting has taken place near the Gila River Reservation this afternoon after a situation involving a stolen vehicle turned into a hot pursuit, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
State Route 87 is closed in both directions at this time due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Arizona’s Family will update you as soon as we learn more.
