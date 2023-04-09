110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Investigation underway after hot pursuit ends in Gila River Reservation

Breaking News Graphic
Breaking News Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Details are extremely limited at this time, but a deputy-involved shooting has taken place near the Gila River Reservation this afternoon after a situation involving a stolen vehicle turned into a hot pursuit, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions at this time due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Arizona’s Family will update you as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Breaking News Graphic
Phoenix responders searching for two missing men near Salt River
Hansen was arrested on Saturday after a months-long search.
Mesa police arrest woman accused of shooting, killing man in February
The man had a serious gunshot wound.
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Glendale
A man is dead after being hit by a train early Sunday morning.
Man hospitalized after early morning train crash in Tempe