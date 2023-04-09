Into the 90s for Easter Sunday in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Easter! We are tracking a nice holiday weekend for Arizona. The Valley will see temperatures reach the 90s on easter Sunday. The hot temperatures will stick around for a couple of days, so prepare. Conditions will be mostly sunny, so remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you are going out to hunt some eggs.

Our next system will reach Arizona Wednesday, this will drop temps back into the 80s and then into the 70s on Thursday. There is a 25% chance for some rain in the Valley on both of those days. We will end the week in the low 80s with sunny skies making for a nice next weekend across the board.

