Hottest temps are on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re gearing up for the Valley’s hottest day so far this year and the first one in the 90s!

Look for morning temperatures in the 60s to start the day. By 10 a.m., temps should be in the mid-70s and we’ll see low 80s by lunchtime. The Valley should be in the 90s for a couple of hours this afternoon with a high of 91 expected, our first 90-degree day of 2023!

The temperature will climb even more as we start a new work week. Look for highs in the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday. As of now, we should break a record on Tuesday. The record for that date (4/11) is 98. We’re forecasting a high of 99. The good news is that the 90s aren’t dominating the entire 7-day forecast. After a high of 96 on Wednesday, look for 83 on Thursday, 76 on Friday, and 83 on Saturday.

