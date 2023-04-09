110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Hottest temps are on the way

It's gonna be a hot week this week!
It's gonna be a hot week this week!(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re gearing up for the Valley’s hottest day so far this year and the first one in the 90s!

Look for morning temperatures in the 60s to start the day. By 10 a.m., temps should be in the mid-70s and we’ll see low 80s by lunchtime. The Valley should be in the 90s for a couple of hours this afternoon with a high of 91 expected, our first 90-degree day of 2023!

The temperature will climb even more as we start a new work week. Look for highs in the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday. As of now, we should break a record on Tuesday. The record for that date (4/11) is 98. We’re forecasting a high of 99. The good news is that the 90s aren’t dominating the entire 7-day forecast. After a high of 96 on Wednesday, look for 83 on Thursday, 76 on Friday, and 83 on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/8/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm update for 4/8/2023
Conditions will be mostly sunny, so remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you are...
Into the 90s for Easter Sunday in Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (8 am) Update for Saturday (04/08/23)