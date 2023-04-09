110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Firefighter injured battling mobile home fire in Phoenix

Crews found flames and smoke coming from inside a double-wide mobile home.
Crews found flames and smoke coming from inside a double-wide mobile home.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a mobile home fire in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of 16th Street and Bell Road for the report of a structure fire. Crews arrived and found flames and smoke coming from inside a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. However, one member of the Phoenix Fire Department was taken to the hospital with a lower extremity injury. They are recovering in stable condition.

One person is displaced and will get assistance from the Red Cross. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale

Latest News

Rattlesnake is the most common snake in Arizona, with 13 different species of the serpent...
Snake Guru offers safety tips for egg hunting in Arizona
Snake warning as warm weather approaches Arizona
For Edgley and his family, the last 24 hours have been filled with tears and attempts to...
Family of two killed in Scottsdale car crash hoping to honor those who lost their lives
Witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for her on first-degree...
Mesa police arrest woman accused of shooting, killing man in February