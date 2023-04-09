Firefighter injured battling mobile home fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a mobile home fire in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of 16th Street and Bell Road for the report of a structure fire. Crews arrived and found flames and smoke coming from inside a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. However, one member of the Phoenix Fire Department was taken to the hospital with a lower extremity injury. They are recovering in stable condition.

One person is displaced and will get assistance from the Red Cross. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

