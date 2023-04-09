110 ° Day Contest
Family of two killed in Scottsdale car crash hoping to honor those who lost their lives

Scottsdale Police haven’t confirmed who died in the crash or who was driving the speeding vehicle.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Scottsdale Police continue to investigate Friday night’s deadly crash at the intersection near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue, which killed one adult and one child, the family of the two passengers killed spoke out about what occurred this afternoon. “We really don’t know what to think about it yet,” John Edgley said.

For Edgley and his family, the last 24 hours have been filled with tears and attempts to comfort one another. Sometimes family members are successful. But sometimes, that video of a car split in two is too tough to stomach. “It’s horrific,” Edgley said. “How fast he had to have been going, and how out of control he was to have been able to do that to a vehicle.”

Scottsdale Police haven’t confirmed who died in the crash or who was driving the speeding vehicle. But Edgley says Chino Diaz, wife Jana (Edgley’s niece), 16-year-old son Ryan, and 10-year-old Joy were all in the car about to drop Ryan off at his job at the nearby Harkins Theatres on Shea Boulevard when the crash happened. “It’s tough because it hurts a lot,” Edgley said.

Edgley says Chino is beaten up physically but already out of the hospital. Ryan is still battling as he gets treated at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. As for Jana and Joy, Edgley wants to make sure their legacies live on. “Jana was aggressive, but in a good way,” he said. “Joy was a tiny little sweetheart. If she was brave enough to give you a hug, it meant something.”

Scottsdale Police haven’t confirmed who was driving the car they believe was speeding, but Edgley says police told the family it was a male.

Whoever it was, he has this message. “I want them to know that we aren’t going to hold anything against him, and he needs to make peace with his own life,” Edgley said. “We hope he does.” Edgley thinks Jana and Joy feel the same way. “They’re not worried about us,” he said. “They’re fine.”

If you’d like to help the Diaz family with their medical and funeral costs, a GoFundMe link has been set up.

