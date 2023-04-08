110 ° Day Contest
Tolleson man had over 300 images, videos of child porn, police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tolleson man is accused of having over 300 photos and videos of child porn. Authorities took 26-year-old Jeffrey Darcell Hood, Jr. into custody in Avondale on Thursday morning.

Court documents said on July 26, 2022, Google reported to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded four photos and videos of child porn. Google provided the username, email, birthday and phone number, which was traced back to Hood, police said. Then, on Sept. 2, 2022, the Avondale Police Department received a cyber tip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children about the videos and photos provided by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. Court documents say the IP addresses of the videos showed Hood’s exact location, which was his apartment in Tolleson near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators matched Hood’s address to the one from the IP address through his vehicle registration, according to court paperwork.

On Nov. 29, 2022, police detained Hood at his apartment and collected several items for evidence. Investigators said Hood admitted he created the Gmail account police found but denied uploading or looking at child porn. He was released as investigators looked through his electronic devices.

Nearly four months later, on March 22, a review showed that Hood had more than 300 photos and videos of child porn. Police confiscated a USB and laptop from his bedroom, and both contained child porn, including three videos from the original cyber tip. Court documents say two videos showed children 1-year-old or younger. He was booked on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

