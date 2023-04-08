110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb ‘seriously considering’ run for Senate

Cory Vale, the sheriff’s spokesman, said on Friday Lamb is getting close to making a decision about running for Senate.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County’s top law enforcement officer may soon be running for another elected office. A spokesman for Sheriff Mark Lamb confirmed he is seriously considering running for Senate.

Cory Vale, the sheriff’s spokesman, said on Friday Lamb is getting close to making a decision. However, it’s unknown when he could make the announcement. Lamb has been sheriff of Pinal County since 2017 after succeeding Paul Babeu. He’s been outspoken about cracking down on drug smugglers and critical of the Biden administration.

In January, Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego announced he is running for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat in 2024. He is a military veteran who has been in Congress since 2014 and has been highly critical of Arizona’s senior senator. Sinema, who was a Democrat and is now an Independent, has yet to officially announce her plans. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, she plans to run for reelection in 2024 as an Independent. While no Republicans have put their name in for the race, rumors have swirled that former TV anchor and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake may run for Senate. Reports have said she is considering it, but there have also been rumors that former president Donald Trump might choose her as his vice presidential candidate. She has spent some time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Iowa.

Lamb also had a tragedy in his family several months ago. The sheriff’s son, Cooper, his 1-year-old granddaughter and Cooper’s fiancée, Caroline Patten, were killed in a car crash in Gilbert on Dec. 16. The driver who hit the family’s car, 21-year-old Brian Alexander Torres, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko hesitant on supporting Trump
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb considering running for Senate
Gunches had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death of Ted Price, who was his...
Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner
Superior Court doesn't have authority to compel Hobbs to carry out execution