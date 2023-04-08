Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb ‘seriously considering’ run for Senate

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County’s top law enforcement officer may soon be running for another elected office. A spokesman for Sheriff Mark Lamb confirmed he is seriously considering running for Senate.

Cory Vale, the sheriff’s spokesman, said on Friday Lamb is getting close to making a decision. However, it’s unknown when he could make the announcement. Lamb has been sheriff of Pinal County since 2017 after succeeding Paul Babeu. He’s been outspoken about cracking down on drug smugglers and critical of the Biden administration.

In January, Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego announced he is running for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat in 2024. He is a military veteran who has been in Congress since 2014 and has been highly critical of Arizona’s senior senator. Sinema, who was a Democrat and is now an Independent, has yet to officially announce her plans. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, she plans to run for reelection in 2024 as an Independent. While no Republicans have put their name in for the race, rumors have swirled that former TV anchor and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake may run for Senate. Reports have said she is considering it, but there have also been rumors that former president Donald Trump might choose her as his vice presidential candidate. She has spent some time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Iowa.

Lamb also had a tragedy in his family several months ago. The sheriff’s son, Cooper, his 1-year-old granddaughter and Cooper’s fiancée, Caroline Patten, were killed in a car crash in Gilbert on Dec. 16. The driver who hit the family’s car, 21-year-old Brian Alexander Torres, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

