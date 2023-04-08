Phoenix Children’s contractor accused of using work phone to access child porn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A contractor with Phoenix Children’s Hospital is facing a charge after police say he used his work phone to access child porn via chat apps. Police arrested 55-year-old David Aguirre on Thursday evening.

Court documents say police were investigating people looking at and sending child porn on an encrypted mobile chat app. Officers found someone with the screen name “James Roberts” in a chat where sexual content of young boys was being shared, police said. Investigators matched the phone number associated with the account to Aguirre’s work phone and contacted his employer, Sodexo. Court documents say Aguirre was employed with Sodexo for ten years, and investigators discovered he was a contractor with Phoenix Children’s.

On Thursday, investigators found Aguirre in his car near Warner and Gilbert roads, and he was taken into custody. Court paperwork says police took Aguirre’s work phone and found other electronic devices with photos and videos of child porn. He confessed he had been looking at child porn on multiple online platforms, including the chat police found, for a year, investigators said. He was booked on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.