Nonprofit looking to save, re-home abandoned rats at Scottsdale park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are new residents found scurrying around Eldorado Park. Rats were spotted roaming about the Scottsdale park this week. Marlena Bonfield with the nonprofit Any Rat Rescue says they aren’t wild rats but instead abandoned pets. “Whoever dumped them, they left a water dish and left them some food. There was a whole head of cabbage,” said Bonfield.

She said domestic rats have more vivid coloring with their fur and tend to be nicer and bolder around people, while wild ones are mangier and meaner. Bonfield says Any Rat Rescue helps to re-home domesticated rats from situations like at Eldorado Park. She has spent the past few days rounding up the rodents at the park. By Friday, she and other volunteers collected a total of 15. “Someone has to do it. We just can’t leave them here they are domestic animals they need people and if we leave them out here they won’t last very long,” she said.

Any Rat Rescue said it can be common for owners to abandon pet rats at parks, but doing so can cause problems. Rats reproduce quickly, which can lead to damage at the park, and predators like coyotes might not trail far behind. “It’s not really fair to take a domesticated animal and dump them in a park like this. Nobody benefits from that,” said Bonfield.

The nonprofit is hopeful their efforts will save the rats at the park and help clear up any stigma the rodents may carry. “Domestic rats are very inquisitive, friendly, social, community-oriented and unique in personality. They want to be pets, and a good ear massage would be great,” said Jenna Lillibridge, director of Any Rat Rescue. For more information about Any Rat Rescue, click or tap here.

