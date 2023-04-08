110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Nonprofit looking to save, re-home abandoned rats at Scottsdale park

Any Rat Rescue said it can be common for owners to abandon pet rats at parks, but doing so can...
Any Rat Rescue said it can be common for owners to abandon pet rats at parks, but doing so can cause problems.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are new residents found scurrying around Eldorado Park. Rats were spotted roaming about the Scottsdale park this week. Marlena Bonfield with the nonprofit Any Rat Rescue says they aren’t wild rats but instead abandoned pets. “Whoever dumped them, they left a water dish and left them some food. There was a whole head of cabbage,” said Bonfield.

She said domestic rats have more vivid coloring with their fur and tend to be nicer and bolder around people, while wild ones are mangier and meaner. Bonfield says Any Rat Rescue helps to re-home domesticated rats from situations like at Eldorado Park. She has spent the past few days rounding up the rodents at the park. By Friday, she and other volunteers collected a total of 15. “Someone has to do it. We just can’t leave them here they are domestic animals they need people and if we leave them out here they won’t last very long,” she said.

Any Rat Rescue said it can be common for owners to abandon pet rats at parks, but doing so can cause problems. Rats reproduce quickly, which can lead to damage at the park, and predators like coyotes might not trail far behind. “It’s not really fair to take a domesticated animal and dump them in a park like this. Nobody benefits from that,” said Bonfield.

The nonprofit is hopeful their efforts will save the rats at the park and help clear up any stigma the rodents may carry. “Domestic rats are very inquisitive, friendly, social, community-oriented and unique in personality. They want to be pets, and a good ear massage would be great,” said Jenna Lillibridge, director of Any Rat Rescue. For more information about Any Rat Rescue, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Arizona mom recommends people struggling infertility try other methods
Valley Metro has been building new train stops around downtown for the past few months.
Downtown Phoenix construction wrapping up this month
Man arrested in connection to missing Navajo Nation woman
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale