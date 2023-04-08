110 ° Day Contest
At least 1 person dead after car crash in Scottsdale

The roadway will be closed as police investigate what led to the crash.
The roadway will be closed as police investigate what led to the crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least one person is dead after a car crash in Scottsdale on Friday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to a crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue, just south of Shea Boulevard. Details are limited, but Scottsdale police say the collision is deadly.

The road will be closed as police investigate what led up to the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

