At least 1 person dead after car crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least one person is dead after a car crash in Scottsdale on Friday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to a crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue, just south of Shea Boulevard. Details are limited, but Scottsdale police say the collision is deadly.

The road will be closed as police investigate what led up to the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 SPD is on scene of a fatal traffic collision at Scottsdale/Gold Dust. Please avoid area as roadway will be closed. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/jcgOzTruyT — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 8, 2023

