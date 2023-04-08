110 ° Day Contest
90s this weekend, more heat to come

A warm up is on its way!
A warm up is on its way!(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re gearing up for the hottest temperatures of the year with the upper 90s fast approaching!

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s today under mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely see our first 90-degree day of the year as we look ahead to Easter. Afternoon temps should get to 91 tomorrow afternoon. The morning should be friendly with temps in the upper 50s for sunrise services.

Next week, temperatures will warm up significantly with 98 expected for Monday and Tuesday. The record for Monday is 100 so we likely won’t break or tie that record, but Tuesday’s record is 98 so it looks like we will tie a record for that date.

The good news is, the 90s won’t stay in the forecast for the entire week. Look for mid-80s for Thursday and only mid-70s for Friday!

