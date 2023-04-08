110 ° Day Contest
17-year-old leads overnight police pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix

The 17-year-old was arrested in Phoenix after an overnight pursuit that started in Mesa.
The 17-year-old was arrested in Phoenix after an overnight pursuit that started in Mesa.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 17-year-old led Mesa and Phoenix police officers on an early morning pursuit that started in Mesa and ended in Phoenix.

Mesa Police responded to reports of a large group of cars doing donuts in the street near Country Club and Broadway roads late Friday night. When officers arrived, the cars spread out and sped away. One car, a 2010 red Corvette driven by a 17-year-old sped away when officers tried to stop it and sideswiped a police vehicle leaving the area.

Mesa Police Department followed the car in its air unit as it headed toward Phoenix. Phoenix police officers then took over with their helicopter to track it. DPS officials laid down spike strips for the car, but investigators say they are unsure if the strips helped. A short time later, the car lost two tires, causing the teen to bail out and start running. He ran into a house near 40th Avenue and Sherman Road in Phoenix, and officers arrested him a short time later.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

