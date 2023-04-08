Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An adult and a child are dead after a crash in Scottsdale on Friday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to a crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue, just south of Shea Boulevard. Scottsdale police say an adult and child have died, and speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Scottsdale Road from Shea Boulevard to Mountain View Road is currently closed as detectives investigate what led up to the collision. There is no estimated time of reopening.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 SPD is on scene of a fatal traffic collision at Scottsdale/Gold Dust. Please avoid area as roadway will be closed. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/jcgOzTruyT — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 8, 2023

