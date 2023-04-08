110 ° Day Contest
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale

The photo shows a car involved in a collision in Scottsdale.
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.(Citizen)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An adult and a child are dead after a crash in Scottsdale on Friday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to a crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue, just south of Shea Boulevard. Scottsdale police say an adult and child have died, and speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Scottsdale Road from Shea Boulevard to Mountain View Road is currently closed as detectives investigate what led up to the collision. There is no estimated time of reopening.

