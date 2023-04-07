110 ° Day Contest
Woman dead after being hit by train near Phoenix Sky Harbor

Detectives are on the scene to investigate what led to the collision.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train east of Phoenix Sky Harbor on Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian near 48th and Madison Streets. Officers arrived and found a woman with serious injuries, and she later died at the scene.

Detectives are on the scene to investigate what led to the collision. Police say northbound and southbound traffic near 40th and 48th Street near Madison Street is blocked due to the train. Police advise drivers to take alternative routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

