Warm Friday with big heat on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A pleasant day of weather is ahead for the Valley with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s before warming to 83 degrees. Winds will be light in the Valley, but gusty winds linger in the High Country. Mostly sunny skies are expected statewide.

A big warm-up is on tap for the next couple of days across Arizona, thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. We’ll warm to the mid 80s in Phoenix Saturday, which is about normal for this time of year. An unseasonably strong ridge is forecast to start building over our region starting Sunday. We will likely see our first 90 degree day of the year on Sunday with a forecast high of 93 degrees on Easter.

Early next week, the ridge strengthens and we climb to the upper 90s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday could bring record-setting heat as we flirt with the triple digit mark. That heat looks to subside by late-week when a trough of low pressure replaces the ridge. Windy and cooler weather looks likely to return, with rain chances still uncertain at this point.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.