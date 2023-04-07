Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with Arizona mine

FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in...
FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in Superior, Ariz. Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will move forward on the project even as they await a federal appellate court ruling in the case. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will publish an environmental review paving the way for the project even as they await a federal appeals court ruling in the case.

A U.S. government attorney said during last month’s hearing of a full panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the final environmental impact study for construction of the mine at Oak Flat, Arizona, could be published this spring.

San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler said during a visit last week that U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed plans to push forward on publication of the environmental analysis. That step would kick off a 60-day period culminating in a land swap allowing the project to go forward.

“Obliterating Oak Flat for a copper mine will be a grave human rights violation against Indigenous people and an environmental catastrophe,” Rambler said in a written statement this week. “The Biden Administration’s commitment to Indian Country will be seriously eroded if it approves this mine.”

Apache Stronghold, a group composed of San Carlos Apache members and others, wants to halt the land swap while the case plays out in court. The panel of 11 judges on the appeals court is expected to issue a decision in the next few months.

Apache Stronghold sued the U.S. government under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to protect the land known as Chi’chil Bildagoteel, an area of ancient oaks and traditional plants the San Carlos Apaches consider important for their ceremonies.

Tonto National Forest officials said they forwarded email queries from The Associated Press about the agency’s plans to their superiors. Oak Flat is in the Tonto National Forest about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Representatives of the Resolution Copper mining company said they didn’t know what the agency was planning.

U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, a Democrat who represents southern Arizona, has introduced legislation aimed at halting the project. He urged Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week to continue withholding publication of the environmental review.

“If allowed to proceed, Resolution Copper would desecrate Oak Flat’s tribal cultural and religious heritage sites, deplete already scarce water resources in Arizona, adversely impact imperiled species, and create a crater up to 1,115 feet deep and roughly 1.8 miles across,” Grijalva wrote. “The destruction this mine would cause far outweighs its benefits.”

The swap was a provision included in a must-pass defense bill to give Resolution Copper 3.75 square miles (9.71 square kilometers) of national forest land for eight other parcels the company owns elsewhere in Arizona.

Publication of the environmental analysis will start the clock on the 60-day period for the Forest Service to transfer Oak Flat to Resolution Copper.

An earlier environmental survey was pulled back while the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service, consulted for months with Native American tribes and others about their concerns.

The mining company says it has been addressing concerns about the project. It notes there is broad local support for the mine, which could create thousands of jobs, add up to $1 billion annually to Arizona’s economy and potentially supply enough copper to meet up to one-quarter of U.S. demand.

Resolution Copper is a joint venture of global mining firms Rio Tinto, which has headquarters in Australia and the U.K., and BHP, which is based in Australia.

A smaller 9th Circuit panel previously ruled 2-1 that the federal government could give the Oak Flat land to Resolution Copper for the project. The court later agreed to let the larger panel hear the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix

6 women hospitalized after suspected overdose at west Phoenix jail

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The substance has yet to be identified, as well as how the women obtained the unknown substance.

West Valley

Suspect arrested after dog abuse caught on camera in Peoria

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Bradley
Jeffrey Wright, 42, was booked into jail on a felony animal cruelty charge.

Weather Forecast

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9am Update for Friday 04/07/2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
We will likely see our first 90-degree day of the year on Sunday, with a forecast high of 93 degrees on Easter.

Something Good

Kitten with disabilities befriends bunnies during medical treatment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Canelo the kitten made friends with bunnies while going through laser therapy for limited rear-end mobility.

Latest News

On Your Side

How Amazon is cracking down on counterfeiting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
In 2020, bad actors tried to create 6 million fake seller accounts on Amazon. In 2022, that number dropped to 800,000.

East Valley

City of Chandler excited for Scheels Megastore’s economic opportunities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke said the indoor mall is very important to the city, and he believes adding Scheels will boost the local economy.

East Valley News

Scheels Megastore in Chandler hiring employees for grand opening this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The employee-owned retailer has about 30 out of 500 full-time positions left to fill before the store's grand opening this fall in Chandler.

Phoenix

Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting spanning 3 crime scenes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Bradley
Investigators worked to collect evidence at three different scenes in Phoenix overnight.

West Valley

Man seriously injured after shooting outside Glendale smoke shop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Bradley
The shooting happened shortly before midnight outside a smoke shop near 67th and Glendale avenues.

West Valley News

Police investigate shooting outside Glendale smoke shop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The store owner says the late-night shooting involved one of his employees and a would-be robber.