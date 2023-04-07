Suspect arrested after dog abuse caught on camera in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on video beating a dog at a Peoria home. He’s been identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Wright.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, someone called police saying they had just seen a man beating a dog outside a home on 107th Drive. The caller shared video with police, showing the suspect body slamming, punching and kicking the dog.

Peoria police responded to the home near 107th Avenue and Happy Valley and spoke with the owner, who said the suspect, Wright, was just visiting and didn’t live there. Animal control officers took the dog to be checked out. Police say the dog was not seriously hurt and returned to its owner.

Detectives later learned Wright had returned to the house and stays there on a regular basis. He was arrested at the home and booked into jail on a felony animal cruelty charge. Investigators also removed the dog from the home since the suspect is involved in a relationship with the owner.

WARNING: The Peoria police Facebook post below includes a link to graphic video of the alleged crime. Viewer discretion is advised.

