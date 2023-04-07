110 ° Day Contest
Seeing a Diamondbacks game doesn’t have to be expensive

Image shows Chase Field sign on Opening Day in downtown Phoenix.
Ticket prices at Chase Field are often based on which team the D-backs are playing.(Arizona's Family)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It’s not cheap to see a Major League Baseball game, but the Arizona Diamondbacks actually have one of the least expensive home game experiences in the league. If you do it right, you can get into a game without going broke.

The first thing you should know is not all ball games are priced equally. Thursday is the home opener for the D-backs, and it’s against the Los Angeles Dodgers — one on the most in-demand teams in the league. As a result, you’ll pay a premium for a game like this with seats in the lower level “baseline box” going for $92. Next week for a game against the Brewers, those same seats are just $46 apiece.

So, how cheap can you go to see the Diamondbacks? The least expensive seats are in the outfield upper deck. For a mid-week game against teams like the Brewers or Royals, they’re $19 apiece. But for games like that, you can also check out online resellers and there’s a good chance you can find seats below $19. On Your Side went to StubHub and found seats in the first row of the upper deck for just $12 apiece.

And there’s one more expense to deal with: parking and getting to the stadium. You can pre-pay for parking online at a number of garages around downtown. The Chase Field Garage is $15 and is uncovered.

But there’s a much cheaper option. Park for free at any of the park-and-ride lots along the light rail line. Then for $4, you can get a day-pass for the light rail to get to and from the game without having to hassle with all the traffic.

If you really want to save money, you can even bring in your own food! It just has to be in a clear plastic bag. But the only drinks you’re allowed to bring in are water bottles and juice boxes, and they have to be sealed.

