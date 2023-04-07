110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale City Council approves $200K settlement for wrongful arrest case

The Scottsdale City Council agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman wrongfully arrested for $200,000.
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Yessenia Garcia felt like a criminal, but she wasn’t. The esthetician claims she was wrongfully arrested and mistreated by Scottsdale police in May 2020. “They were definitely treating me as if I had hurt somebody,” said Garcia. “I didn’t even understand why they were being so mean, so rude.”

Garcia was accused of driving under the influence and causing a hit-and-run crash. Surveillance video confirmed she was not involved. Garcia’s attorney Ben Taylor filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Scottsdale in federal court. It was a case the Scottsdale City Council decided was not worth going to trial. This week, council members approved a $200,000 settlement in the wrongful arrest case. “This mug shot has ruined Yessenia Garcia’s life,” said Tayor. “The action and wrongdoing from Scottsdale to arrest her, make her strip nude, this will traumatize her for the rest of her life.”

Officers found the victims dead at an apartment near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Scottsdale’s police chief has admitted that mistakes were made in this case, and two officers were disciplined, receiving 20-hour and 40-hour suspensions. He also apologized to Garcia. As part of the settlement, the city is not assuming any responsibility. “I always tell people that officers have a hard job,” said Taylor. “But because they where the badge, they have a bigger level of responsibility to the community and the public.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an...
Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water
Scottsdale agrees to pay $200K to woman wrongfully arrested
Gunches had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death of Ted Price, who was his...
Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner
Ticket prices at Chase Field are often based on which team the D-backs are playing.
Seeing a Diamondbacks game doesn’t have to be expensive