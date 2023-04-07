110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting spanning 3 crime scenes

Officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death near 41st and Missouri avenues.
Officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death near 41st and Missouri avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead following a shooting in west Phoenix, in which officers collected evidence from three different crime scenes.

Officers were dispatched to a possible shooting shortly around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday on McClellan Boulevard, near 35th and Glendale avenues. There, police found a crime scene where they believe the shooting occurred, but there was no sign of any victims. While searching the area, officers found a man who had been shot to death almost two miles away near 41st and Missouri avenues.

During the investigation, a teenage boy contacted police and told them he had been involved in the shooting. That led officers to find evidence at a third scene near 6th Avenue and Washington Street.

It’s unclear how the teen was involved or if any arrests have been made. Phoenix police are expected to release additional information later in the day.

Phoenix police are investigating at least three different scenes in connection with a deadly...
Phoenix police are investigating at least three different scenes in connection with a deadly shooting.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a Glendale business late Thursday night.
Man seriously injured after shooting outside Glendale smoke shop
Police investigate shooting outside Glendale smoke shop
Police found a man shot multiple times at a home near Cactus and Dysart roads.
Man hospitalized after shooting in El Mirage neighborhood
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say