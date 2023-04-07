Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting spanning 3 crime scenes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a shooting in west Phoenix, in which officers collected evidence from three different crime scenes.

Officers were dispatched to a possible shooting shortly around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday on McClellan Boulevard, near 35th and Glendale avenues. There, police found a crime scene where they believe the shooting occurred, but there was no sign of any victims. While searching the area, officers found a man who had been shot to death almost two miles away near 41st and Missouri avenues.

During the investigation, a teenage boy contacted police and told them he had been involved in the shooting. That led officers to find evidence at a third scene near 6th Avenue and Washington Street.

It’s unclear how the teen was involved or if any arrests have been made. Phoenix police are expected to release additional information later in the day.

Phoenix police are investigating at least three different scenes in connection with a deadly shooting. (Arizona's Family)

