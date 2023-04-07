110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Navajo Nation police update missing persons poster to find new leads on cases

The poster will be widely distributed among communities and be displayed in all Navajo Police...
The poster will be widely distributed among communities and be displayed in all Navajo Police Departments.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DEFIANCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Navajo Police Department has updated the Navajo Nation missing persons poster, hoping it will lead to information about finding missing loved ones.

The poster displays approximately 82 people that are missing in the Navajo Nation, including 24 women and 58 men dating back to the 1970s. The poster will be widely distributed among communities and be displayed in all Navajo Police Departments.

Anyone with possible information on any missing persons is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

If you need to report a missing person, contact NPD District or a law enforcement agency. Be prepared to provide essential information, including a physical description of the person and a recent photo to submit with your report.

The poster displays approximately 82 people that are missing in the Navajo Nation.
The poster displays approximately 82 people that are missing in the Navajo Nation.(Navajo Nation Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Lamb has been sheriff of Pinal County since 2017.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb ‘seriously considering’ run for Senate
Two toddlers were attacked in separate incidents last month in north Scottsdale.
4 coyotes killed in Scottsdale area where toddlers were attacked
Lifelong customer Kristin Roehmer has a new title as a toy expert in training.
Beloved Scottsdale toy store shuttered by high inflation, rent reopens under new ownership
The woman was hit by train tracks near 48th and Madison streets.
Woman dead after being hit by train near Phoenix Sky Harbor