Navajo Nation police update missing persons poster to find new leads on cases

FORT DEFIANCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Navajo Police Department has updated the Navajo Nation missing persons poster, hoping it will lead to information about finding missing loved ones.

The poster displays approximately 82 people that are missing in the Navajo Nation, including 24 women and 58 men dating back to the 1970s. The poster will be widely distributed among communities and be displayed in all Navajo Police Departments.

Anyone with possible information on any missing persons is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

If you need to report a missing person, contact NPD District or a law enforcement agency. Be prepared to provide essential information, including a physical description of the person and a recent photo to submit with your report.

