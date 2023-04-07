110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man seriously injured after shooting outside Glendale smoke shop

The store owner says the late-night shooting involved one of his employees and a would-be robber.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized after a possible robbery attempt led to a shooting outside a Glendale shop shop late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 67th and Glendale avenues and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The owner of a smoke shop tells Arizona’s Family that it started as one of his employees was getting ready to close for the night when a man rushed into the store. He says the two began fighting and the would-be robber was injured before running from the store. The clerk followed him outside where the shooting occurred. Other details were not immediately available, but the shop owner says his clerk is cooperating with police as detectives investigate.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Police investigate shooting outside Glendale smoke shop
Police found a man shot multiple times at a home near Cactus and Dysart roads.
Man hospitalized after shooting in El Mirage neighborhood
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say
Phoenix father accused of playing video games as baby drowned in tub
Phoenix father accused of playing video games as baby drowned in tub