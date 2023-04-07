Man seriously injured after shooting outside Glendale smoke shop

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after a possible robbery attempt led to a shooting outside a Glendale shop shop late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 67th and Glendale avenues and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The owner of a smoke shop tells Arizona’s Family that it started as one of his employees was getting ready to close for the night when a man rushed into the store. He says the two began fighting and the would-be robber was injured before running from the store. The clerk followed him outside where the shooting occurred. Other details were not immediately available, but the shop owner says his clerk is cooperating with police as detectives investigate.

