Man hospitalized after shooting in El Mirage neighborhood

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in an El Mirage neighborhood on Thursday night. Police were called to a home near Cactus and Dysart roads for a report of a man shot in the front yard. Officers arrived and found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police say the victim told officers the shooting originally happened near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, over half a mile from where he was found. El Mirage and Surprise police are working to find out what led up to the incident. No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

