110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized after shooting in El Mirage neighborhood

The photo shows police surrounding a home near Cactus and Dysart roads after reports of a...
Police found a man shot multiple times at a home near Cactus and Dysart roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in an El Mirage neighborhood on Thursday night. Police were called to a home near Cactus and Dysart roads for a report of a man shot in the front yard. Officers arrived and found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police say the victim told officers the shooting originally happened near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, over half a mile from where he was found. El Mirage and Surprise police are working to find out what led up to the incident. No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say
Phoenix father accused of playing video games as baby drowned in tub
Phoenix father accused of playing video games as baby drowned in tub
The Phoenix officer was helped up by Chelsea and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez and tossed the...
Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at D-backs home opener
Trucking company owner thrilled about ruling in money seized case