Man dead after car falls on top of him at Peoria home

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An accident has turned deadly after police say a car fell on top of a man at a Peoria home Thursday night. Investigators were called out to the house near 91st Avenue and Yucca Street, south of Grand Avenue, around 8 p.m. Officers arrived and discovered the man was working on a car when he was crushed by it, police said. He died at the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.