110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after car falls on top of him at Peoria home

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An accident has turned deadly after police say a car fell on top of a man at a Peoria home Thursday night. Investigators were called out to the house near 91st Avenue and Yucca Street, south of Grand Avenue, around 8 p.m. Officers arrived and discovered the man was working on a car when he was crushed by it, police said. He died at the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

The Phoenix officer was helped up by Chelsea and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez and tossed the...
Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at D-backs home opener
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say
Trucking company owner thrilled about ruling in money seized case
Juror shares notebooks from Christopher Clements mistrial