Kitten recovers from therapy with several bunny rabbits in Utah sanctuary

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANAB, UT (3TV/CBS 5) — For this Easter weekend, let’s take a look at Canelo the kitty cat. At six weeks old, he arrived at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT. He has a neurological condition that limits his back-end mobility. So, while getting laser therapy, Canelo recuperated in the sanctuary’s bunny house manager’s office, where he quickly cozied up with several rabbits.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

