Kitten recovers from therapy with several bunny rabbits in Utah sanctuary

KANAB, UT (3TV/CBS 5) — For this Easter weekend, let’s take a look at Canelo the kitty cat. At six weeks old, he arrived at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT. He has a neurological condition that limits his back-end mobility. So, while getting laser therapy, Canelo recuperated in the sanctuary’s bunny house manager’s office, where he quickly cozied up with several rabbits.

