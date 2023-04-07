110 ° Day Contest
Family remembers Chandler man murdered at-random while checking mailbox

Family members remember the husband as a hero because he saved his wife during a random shooting in Chandler.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- New information on a deadly shooting rocked a Chandler community this week. Police say a stranger shot a man as he and his wife were checking the mail in a neighborhood near Hunt Highway and Cooper Road. Investigators called it a random shooting and a strange case, where the suspect allegedly stuck around and collected shell casings as souvenirs from the scene.

There is now a growing memorial for the victim, 58-year-old Matthew Miller. His wife told police that he pushed her down in the car so she would not get hit by the gunfire. It’s an action that Miller’s son, Andrew, calls heroic. “I’m very grateful for him. My stepmom is here because of him. If he is remembered for one thing, it has to be for being a hero,” said Andrew.

Family members say 31-year-old Channing Vanderbilt, Miller’s neighbor, never spoke to him and is accused of murdering him. Police said Vanderbilt collected shell casings as souvenirs. While he claimed innocence, investigators said they found a gun in his car, and his stories didn’t add up.

“It really is strange; it’s unexpected. He always said that you should always be alert because something can happen to you,” said Andrew. Andrew received one last text from his father. “His last text to me was stay vigilant 24/7,” he said.

Vanderbilt is facing first-degree murder charges. If you want to help Miller’s family, click or tap here.

