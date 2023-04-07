110 ° Day Contest
The Easter weekend warm up will reach the 90s

Current Arizona temperatures for Friday 4/7/23 3 p.m.
Current Arizona temperatures for Friday 4/7/23 3 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with a few high thin clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s, which is 4 degrees below normal. This afternoon, expect to see temps in the 80s and a weak low-pressure system bringing in a few clouds through the evening. Our average high this time of year is 84 degrees.

Here comes our Easter weekend, and here comes some warmer weather. This warming trend comes after weeks of below-normal temperatures, and it looks like Phoenix will get close to 85 degrees on Saturday. This is amazing. This is the longest we have waited to hit 85 degrees since 1973. That’s 50 years! On Easter Sunday, we will start our morning hours in the mid-50s, great weather for an Easter egg hunt. In the afternoon, bring your chocolate eggs inside, we will see temps getting close to 90 degrees.

Get ready for even warmer weather Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-to upper-90s. Here comes the heat, folks, and these temps are going to flirt with record-high temperatures. The warmest day next week will be 97 degrees on Tuesday. The 90s will be short-lived as a low-pressure system moves again through our state, and that will drop temperatures starting on Thursday. No rain is expected, but we will see a bit of a breeze, and temperatures will drop into the mid-70s by Friday. Have a great Easter weekend, everyone!

