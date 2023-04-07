110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports: Prices remain stable as cars improve

Consumer Reports says you’ll get more bang for your buck by buying a car vs. an SUV.
Consumer Reports says you’ll get more bang for your buck by buying a car vs. an SUV.(Arizona's Family)
By Consumer Reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cars, trucks, and SUVs have become more fuel-efficient over the past decade, but at what cost? Are consumers footing the bill for greener rides? A new analysis by Consumer Reports reveals some surprising results.

As cars have become more complex, with regulations demanding better fuel efficiency and safety, it’s easy to assume that the price of a new car, which can feel sky-high, must be higher, too. So Consumer Reports dug into the data, looking at the prices of hundreds of cars it bought over nearly 20 years.

CR’s analysis found that from 2003 through 2021, the price of new vehicles did not increase once we adjusted for inflation. Despite some big improvements, the average fuel economy improved by 30%, saving consumers an average of $7,000 in lifetime gas costs per car.

And significant gains were also made in safety, with improved crash protection and technology to help avoid a collision. For example, electronic stability control and backup cameras are now standard on new vehicles. And many manufacturers are now including automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning.

But even if individual vehicles’ prices stay the same, data show people are paying more for new cars. Why? Consumers are buying more expensive vehicles. Sales of SUVs have doubled, while sales of less expensive sedans and wagons have fallen.

CR says you’ll get more bang for your buck by buying a car vs. an SUV. So, CR’s top tip next time you head to the dealer: Whatever you choose, don’t buy “more vehicle” than you need. It can cost you in the financing, insurance, fuel economy, maintenance, and depreciation over time.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Amazon and other online retailers are using technology to combat counterfeit sellers in their...
Amazon’s cracking down on fakes and what you can do to protect yourself
Detectives are on the scene to investigate what led to the collision.
Woman dead after being hit by train near Phoenix Sky Harbor
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/07/2023
FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in...
Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with Arizona mine