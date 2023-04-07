City of Chandler excited for Scheels Megastore’s economic opportunities

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — This fall, the Scheels Megastore will open at the Chandler Fashion Center and will be the first Arizona location for the employee-owned Midwest sports retailer.

Scheels has been in the process of hiring over 500 employees to operate the megastore and has been holding hiring events leading up to the grand opening. On March 31st and April 1st, Scheels held a ‘Full Time Career Expo’ at the Chandler location and had over 400 full-time positions available at the time. Since the expo, store leaders say they have about 30 full-time positions available.

Over the past couple of years, from the pandemic to inflation, there have been a number of financial hardships for residents and businesses, especially retail. Mayor Kevin Hartke said the indoor mall is very important to the city, and he believes adding Scheels will boost the local economy.

“The Chandler Fashion Center is a very special place for us, and whatever we can do from the city’s perspective to ensure its viability and longevity, that’s a great resource to our residents as well as to our tax base,” Hartke said, “I see them not just being a store, not just being experience, but being a major employer and a company that’s committed to giving back to the local community.”

What do these jobs entail?

If you’re in the market for a new job or need to earn extra cash, the current full-time positions available are for cashiers, facility associates, and support associates. Most of the cashier positions pay are $17 to $18 per hour, but there are also positions that make $47,000 a year, which is about $22.60 per hour.

The past few years have become more expensive to live comfortably in Phoenix. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Arizona has the 18th highest housing wage needed to live comfortably. The data also reports that to live in a two-bedroom in the Phoenix Metro area, individuals would have to make at least $25.21 an hour.

Comparing those rates to Scheels’, the retailer’s highest hourly rate is still $2.61 lower than the minimum need to live, according to the coalition’s research. However, assistant store leader Lyndsay Bianchi said there are opportunities to earn more than the base salary.

“It’s an hourly position, so you’ll have a base pay, and then it is based off of commission, personal commission, and then shop commission,” Bianchi said. “We do pay out our shops if they are very successful. We want to show our associates ‘Hey you’re doing a great job; we’re going to compensate you.’”

To earn that pay potential, you need to work in the specialty shop’s associate positions. For example: working and selling firearms, fishing, and/or the camping specialty store.

No matter the job title, if you are a full-time employee, you are also promised a full benefits package.

The benefits package includes:

Employee stock ownership program that is fully funded by Scheels for employees’ retirement.

Employee Discount

Health & Dental Insurance

Short Term & Long-Term Disability Insurance

Accident Insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Paid Time Off

Holiday Pay

Workout Incentive

401(K)/Roth(K)

Maternity Leave

Bereavement

Bianchi also said Scheels offers extensive training programs to help employees become associates or experts if they want to grow their careers at the retailer. Starting in July, the Chandler location will start hiring for part-time positions. The megastore’s grand opening is scheduled for September 30th, 2023.

