Beloved Scottsdale toy store shuttered by high inflation, rent reopens under new ownership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This week marks a new chapter for Kidstop Toys & Books. The store closed its doors in February after being open for two decades.

Last December, toys were flying off the shelves after the owner announced it would be their last holiday season before closing for good. Arizona’s Family was there just one week after the owner posted a sign outside her business, saying ‘everything must go.’ It drew in generations of families who grew up visiting the store.

On Saturday, the store re-opened with fresh paint and a fresh face. “We’re trying to get everything filled up as soon as fast as we can,” said Kate Tanner, the owner and toy expert at Kidstop for 24 years. “People are walking back in so excited for what’s about to happen here. Never realized Kidstop was that big a part of the community. Touching,” Tanner said tearfully. Today, she has a new title. “I’m your retiring head toy expert for sure,” she said.

One of those lifelong customers is Kristin Roehmer. “We’ve been customers of Kidstop for years. Since our nephews were little and they’re just now graduating high school,” Roehmer said. Now, she also has a new title as a toy expert in training. “We saw the sign go up and we said what is happening to Kidstop and I called Kate,” she said.

Within a few hours, the deal was done. But Tanner and Roehmer say it wouldn’t have been possible without the customers. “We had great people in the community step up. A local bank came to us and said we’ll help you fill the store for inventory, local attorneys said we’ll work negotiate on your behalf,” Roehmer said.

They were able to renegotiate a new and lower lease with the property owner. “Unbeknownst to me our customers were emailing the owners in Philadelphia. The outpour from this community was just over the top. I said if you’d like to meet the prospective buyers, you’ll have to work with them,” said Tanner. Roehmer believes it’s a sign the toy store will continue to thrive. “I feel so optimistic because we were able to create a solid business ground and our community has supported us 100%,” she said.

Tanner says she and the employees all feel confident the Roehmer family is going to take the next chapter of Kidstop far. “This is a new generation and I’m proud of what’s to happen here,” she said. Roehmer is excited to continue the legacy of being a place for both adults and kids to have fun. “What she has created for our community here is absolutely beautiful. It’s what makes Scottsdale and Phoenix such a great place to live,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.