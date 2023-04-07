110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Amazon’s cracking down on fakes and what you can do to protect yourself

In 2020, bad actors tried to create 6 million fake seller accounts on Amazon. In 2022, that number dropped to 800,000.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Counterfeiting is a multi-billion-dollar business, but in a new report, Amazon says it’s making some progress in keeping fakes off of its site. According to a newly published report, Amazon confiscated and disposed of more than 6 million fake products, keeping them out of the supply chain.

The online retail giant says stricter seller verifications are keeping bad guys from becoming sellers on the site. In 2020, there were 6 million attempts by so-called ‘bad actors’ to create new selling accounts. In 2021, there were 2.5 million attempts, and by 2022, that number dropped to 800,000.

“They’re using a lot of algorithms and artificial intelligence to be able to identify these problem items,” said Elliot Rabinovich, a professor of supply chain management at Arizona State University. He says Amazon and other online retailers are particularly susceptible to counterfeit products because of the sheer number of sellers and products. “That’s the dark side of an unlimited assortment,” he said. “When you’re dealing with hundreds of thousands of sellers selling tens of millions of products, tracking who’s selling what and whether what they’re selling is authentic or counterfeited or not safe or tampered, it’s an enormous challenge.”

The National Crime Prevention Council estimates fake products, including faulty electronics, cause more than 70 deaths and 350,000 serious injuries every year. To protect yourself from fakes, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group says consumers should look for clues in online listings. If there are misspellings or even low-quality pictures, you may be dealing with something that’s counterfeit. You should also check the seller’s information. Search to see what else they sell, where their business is located, and feedback on other products. Finally, be wary of low prices. If something is much cheaper than you’d expect, it may be too good to be true.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

How Amazon is cracking down on counterfeiting
Ticket prices at Chase Field are often based on which team the D-backs are playing.
Seeing a Diamondbacks game doesn’t have to be expensive
How to save money at Arizona Diamondbacks games
If you're not going to Chase Field, there are very few options to see the D-backs on TV.
Want to watch the D-backs on TV? Very few options available