Amazon’s cracking down on fakes and what you can do to protect yourself

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Counterfeiting is a multi-billion-dollar business, but in a new report, Amazon says it’s making some progress in keeping fakes off of its site. According to a newly published report, Amazon confiscated and disposed of more than 6 million fake products, keeping them out of the supply chain.

The online retail giant says stricter seller verifications are keeping bad guys from becoming sellers on the site. In 2020, there were 6 million attempts by so-called ‘bad actors’ to create new selling accounts. In 2021, there were 2.5 million attempts, and by 2022, that number dropped to 800,000.

“They’re using a lot of algorithms and artificial intelligence to be able to identify these problem items,” said Elliot Rabinovich, a professor of supply chain management at Arizona State University. He says Amazon and other online retailers are particularly susceptible to counterfeit products because of the sheer number of sellers and products. “That’s the dark side of an unlimited assortment,” he said. “When you’re dealing with hundreds of thousands of sellers selling tens of millions of products, tracking who’s selling what and whether what they’re selling is authentic or counterfeited or not safe or tampered, it’s an enormous challenge.”

The National Crime Prevention Council estimates fake products, including faulty electronics, cause more than 70 deaths and 350,000 serious injuries every year. To protect yourself from fakes, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group says consumers should look for clues in online listings. If there are misspellings or even low-quality pictures, you may be dealing with something that’s counterfeit. You should also check the seller’s information. Search to see what else they sell, where their business is located, and feedback on other products. Finally, be wary of low prices. If something is much cheaper than you’d expect, it may be too good to be true.

