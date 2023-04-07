110 ° Day Contest
7 women hospitalized after suspected overdose at west Phoenix jail

Phoenix Firefighters say they drove three women from the Estrella Jail in Phoenix to a nearby...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least seven women were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a suspected overdose at a Maricopa County jail facility in west Phoenix.

Staff members at Estrella Jail, located near 27th Avenue and Durango Street, noticed something was wrong and called for help around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix Fire officials responded and treated the inmates, who are believed to have overdosed on an unknown substance. Paramedics noticed they had “altered mental status” and were treated with advanced life support measures.

The substance has yet to be identified, as well as how the inmates obtained it. The women are all in stable condition in the hospital.

Below is a statement from Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone on the overdoses at Estrella Jail:

