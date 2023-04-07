7 women hospitalized after suspected overdose at west Phoenix jail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least seven women were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a suspected overdose at a Maricopa County jail facility in west Phoenix.

Staff members at Estrella Jail, located near 27th Avenue and Durango Street, noticed something was wrong and called for help around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix Fire officials responded and treated the inmates, who are believed to have overdosed on an unknown substance. Paramedics noticed they had “altered mental status” and were treated with advanced life support measures.

The substance has yet to be identified, as well as how the inmates obtained it. The women are all in stable condition in the hospital.

Below is a statement from Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone on the overdoses at Estrella Jail:

Earlier today, seven female inmates housed in Estrella Jail reported medical duress, requiring transportation to the hospital for care. All seven are expected to recover. Early indications point towards the likelihood of drug overdose. It is yet to be determined how the drugs were acquired and distributed. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office continues in the efforts to combat the problem of drug use in the jail system. Additional resources were deployed to the jail to conduct a comprehensive “pod” by “pod” search for any and all contraband. Although speculation at this time, fentanyl continues to be the most devastating, unlawful substance adversely impacting our communities to include the prison and jail systems.

