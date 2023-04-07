6 women hospitalized after suspected overdose at west Phoenix jail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least six women were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a suspected overdose at a Maricopa County jail facility in west Phoenix.

Staff members at Estrella Jail, located near 27th Avenue and Durango Street, noticed something was wrong and called for help around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix Fire officials responded and treated the inmates, who are believed to have overdosed on an unknown substance. Paramedics noticed they had “altered mental status” and were treated with advanced life support measures.

The substance has yet to be identified, as well as how the inmates obtained it. The women are all in stable condition in the hospital.

