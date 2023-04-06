What to expect from the Diamondbacks’ home opener at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- America’s favorite pastime is back for another season. With summer upon us, we sent out Gibby Parra and Gina Maravilla to check out what’s new at Chase Field and what to expect from Thursday night’s home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Home Dugout

The D-Backs are back for another season! Their home schedule is tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re coming off a loss versus the Dodgers last week. We talked with SVP Jaci Brown about the season.

Gonzo at Team Shop

Get yourself an opening day shirt or a foam finger. Gibby and Gina checked out more merch at the team shop.

Get ready for the season with the expansion of some D-Backs gear! We’ll check out the offerings of items that sold out last year as well as collections that will have a special 25th-anniversary patch to celebrate the D-Backs turning 25 years old this year. And who better to check it out with than Luis Gonzalez, a former D-Back himself?

Who’s hungry? We are.

For the first time since 2019, you can enjoy a ball game from the patio of the restaurant at Chase Field. Fans can buy tickets to watch a game from the terrace of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers for $40. It includes food and a beverage credit

