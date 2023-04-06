A warm weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The overall weather pattern continues to break toward warm and dry weather as we head into the weekend. That’s due to a strong ridge of high pressure building into Arizona from the southwest. That ridge, which will be seasonally strong, will also be centered on the state for most of early next week. That means temperatures will be running about 10-12 degrees above normal statewide. For most of March, we ran about 5 degrees below normal, resulting in the coldest March since 1992 in Phoenix.

That means the Valley will get its first 90-degree reading of the year this weekend, just in time for Easter Sunday. But it won’t stop there. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we could be in the mid-90s. That’s more than 10 degrees above average. However, we won’t stay in the 90s. A cooldown late next week will bring us back into the 80s. So the heat’s not here to stay, yet.

On this date in 1998, a cold front swept through Arizona, bringing 70-mile-an-hour winds to the Camp Verde area.

