110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Want to watch the D-backs on TV? Very few options available

Aerial view of Chase Field with the roof open in downtown Phoenix.
If you're not going to Chase Field, there are very few options to see the D-backs on TV.(Arizona's Family)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Thursday is the home opener for the Arizona Diamondbacks and if you want to watch the game on television, you should know it’s not very easy. Right now, relatively few TV providers carry the channel that has the games — but that could be changing.

The D-backs games are only on Bally Sports. That’s a problem for a lot of fans, because Bally is on Cox Cable, DirecTV and Fubo. That’s it. That means fans that use services like Dish, YouTubeTV or Hulu can’t see the games.

The same is true for the Suns, Mercury and Coyotes, but their games are all on Bally’s streaming service that costs $20 a month. There is no streaming-only option for the D-Backs.

But here’s where things get even more complicated. Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. They’ve already missed a payment to the Diamondbacks. Bally is still broadcasting the games while going through bankruptcy process, but this means another company could get the right to show the games when that case is resolved.

So here’s the bottom line. Right now, the cheapest option to see the games on TV is on Fubo, and that’s $75 a month. The games could leave Bally and move to another station soon, but there’s no guarantee. For now you may just want to listen to the radio, or pull up a seat at a sports bar.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

TSA will be partnering with two other companies to sign up for PreCheck.
TSA is changing how travelers can apply for quicker security screenings
New changes in applying for TSA PreCheck
Defense says Zombie Hunter has two personalities
Defense attorneys are asking Judge Cohen to find Miller not guilty by reason of insanity.
Defense claims Zombie Hunter suffered from split personality